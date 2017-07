YouTube

Skip Bayless thinks that Aaron Rodgers is “historically good.” He also thinks he is “Errant” Rodgers and is not even close to “historically good.” This is the duality of Skip, and also the ultimate video editing job by a YouTuber by the name of Will Schleichert.

Schleichert posted a video of Bayless arguing with himself over Rodgers on YouTube on Thursday and it really is some amazing work.