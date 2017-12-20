Jérémy Balasse

In yet another reminder that professional fighters are risking life and limb every time they step into the ring or cage, we go to Thailand to see the second massive skull fracture in under two years. The above image is of Jérémy Balasse, a fighter hailing from the Tiger Muay Thai gym that’s worked with such notables as Brian Ebersole, Mike Swick, and Roger Huerta. He was victorious with a second-round knockout earlier in November, but over the weekend, he had a taste of incredibly unique defeat — a caved-in skull.

In the clip below, you can see a hard elbow to the head fracture’s his forehead and creates a dent that is having Cyborg Evangelista nodding solemnly. We haven’t seen an injury quite like this since Cyborg had his skull fractured by one of the most vicious flying knees ever seen.