‘SNL’ Grapples With A Very Irish Conor McGregor Impersonation On Its Final ‘Weekend Update’ Special

08.24.17 1 hour ago

NBC

Conor McGregor made an appearance on ‘SNL Weekend Update’ on Thursday. Well, someone trying to be Conor McGregor showed up, at least. The show took a shot at the boxing mega matchup between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather by having featured player Alex Moffat play McGregor. Instantly recognizable wearing his famous red turtleneck sweater and white fur with a gold chain combination, the MMA mega star hyped up the match by insisting that kicks would be allowed and just generally insisting that he won’t lose.

The segment made some jokes about McGregor’s Irish heritage while only slightly acknowledged the actual boxing match itself.

