Getty Image

If you’ve ever watched a competitive snowboarding event on TV, you’ve likely noticed that behind or beside the rider is someone following them, also on a snowboard or skis, with a camera. “Follow-cam operator” isn’t a position you’ll find posted on job boards and television networks don’t have any on staff, instead, contracting out work to the very small list of professional follow-cam riders in the world of snowboarding.

Spencer Whiting is one of those on the short-list, and he’s on the even shorter list of follow-cam riders for Slopestyle and Big Air events that hit the jumps with the riders. If that sounds incredibly dangerous to you — the idea of hitting an 80-foot jump next to someone while operating a camera — you are correct. Whiting holds one of the craziest, most dangerous jobs in sports broadcasting, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Whiting sat down with UPROXX Sports at the Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Colo., where he was doing follow-cam work for the live broadcast on Red Bull TV, and explained his journey to becoming a follow-cam operator, the time he crashed into a rider off of a jump, challenges of the job and the craziest things he’s seen.