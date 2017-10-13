A Retired Steve Smith Believes He Is The Best Receiver At The Eagles-Panthers Game

#Thursday Night Football #Philadelphia Eagles #NFL
10.12.17 1 hour ago

NFL Network

Steve Smith retired at the end of last season, but that doesn’t mean his swagger has gone anywhere.

The former Carolina Panthers wideout now works for CBS, and he’s kept it extremely real while he’s on air. He even called out Brock Osweiler for being, well, very bad at his job.

Smith was at his best during the pregame show before Thursday Night Football between his former team and the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith called himself the best wideout on the field and switched his pick when the rest of the crew tried to bully him about picking the Panthers to win.

