Steve Young Bit The Head Off Of A Raw Fish On ‘Monday Night Countdown’

#ESPN #Seattle Seahawks
11.20.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Steve Young is in Seattle on Monday night, as ESPN is broadcasting Monday Night Football and all of its various aspects of game coverage from the Pacific Northwest. During the network’s pregame show, Young bit a head off of a raw fish, and based on how eager he was to do it, it looks like he was excited for the opportunity.

The Monday Night Countdown crew was hanging out with some overzealous Seahawks fans outside of CenturyLink Field prior to Seattle’s game against Atlanta. One fan bit the head off of a fish, which led to Randy Moss looking kind of concerned, because an adult human put a fish in their mouth and ripped its head off.

Young decided to get in on the fun, too. It led to one of the weirdest moments of live television that we’ve seen in some time out of the worldwide leader.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Seattle Seahawks
TAGSESPNMonday Night CountdownSEATTLE SEAHAWKSSTEVE YOUNG

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP