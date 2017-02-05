It’s no surprise that Patriots fans love Tom Brady. Even the most ardent Brady hater would understand that it’s easy to see why people in New England love a quarterback who has won a ton of game, multiple championships, and has made it clear he wants to play for the team for his entire career.

Prior to Super Bowl LI, Fox aired a segment featuring a bunch of celebrities expressing their love for Brady. It was a wonderful mix of heartfelt and bizarre, as Conan O’Brien, Michael Chiklis, Jon Bon Jovi, Lenny Clarke, Donnie Wahlberg, and Dana White all penned love letter-type things to New England’s quarterback.

While all of these were really silly – especially Conan, who said he watched Patriots games by looking into the Brady home and ended the segment with his face covered in tears while on the verge of screaming – there were some serious tidbits in here, like Chiklis admitting that he named his dog after Brady. (Which, total aside, is naming a dog after a human really a great way to show you admire said human?) Also, Wahlberg has one of those authentic red Patriots jerseys, which are some of the best unis in the NFL.

Was this kind of weird? Absolutely, but I suppose Brady does this to people.