‘There Was A Lot Of Sh*t That Happened’: Tom Brady Sums Up A Wild Super Bowl

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
02.05.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Tom Brady is right: a lot happened in Super Bowl 51.

Brady had a rare honest moment in his press conference after the New England Patriots captured their fifth Super Bowl with a wild 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Brady got a bit lost in the sequence of events that led to Atlanta blowing a 25-point lead when answering a journalist’s question during postgame.

I wasn’t thinking much, you know? I was just thinking ‘we just gotta score’ and then we score the touchdown it was nine and then, then we got… did we get the turnover? There was a lot of sh*t that happened tonight…

Brady’s interview was aired live on television, so plenty of folks heard the greatest quarterback in the history of professional football curse and make a bunch of media members laugh. Brady then said he “got hit pretty hard,” which may explain why he was having trouble remembering how the Patriots came all the way back to win.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Super Bowl LI
TAGSNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl LITOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 7 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP