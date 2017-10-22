The Tampa Bay Buccaneers really went for it on their final play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Down 30-27 and with the ball on their own 31 with nine seconds remaining and no time outs, the Bucs needed to do something spectacular to get the ball down the field and into field goal range.

The good news is Tampa did something spectacular. The bad news is that it was spectacular because they ran a really goofy play that featured a ton of laterals and went for a loss of yards to end the game.

Jameis Winston took a snap and threw a short pass to Adam Humphries. While it was a good idea to get a few yards and make an attempted bomb down the field a little easier, Humphries caught the ball in the middle of the field and didn’t have a chance to get out of bounds, even though he caught the ball with five seconds left.