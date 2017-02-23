A former UFC and Bellator fighter has been hospitalized following an apparent mental breakdown that allegedly saw him jump out of a friend’s car and into traffic. Terry Etim was a fixture at UFC UK shows from 2007 to 2013, earning himself a 6-5 record over that time. But it was a wheel kick knockout loss to Edson Barbosa that became his lasting legacy with the promotion. The flashy maneuver knocked Etim out cold and soon became one of the most replayed highlights in UFC history.

Edson Barboza VS Terry Etim – UFC 142 one of the best KO I have seen #MMA #GerMMAny # ufc208 #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/9dyfqXP6xG — MMA GUERILLA ®™ (@BloodsportTV) January 19, 2017

Etim hasn’t competed in MMA since he suffered a knee injury leading up to a Bellator tournament in 2013, and has been largely off the radar since. But earlier today at 2PM GMT, the mixed martial artist charged in and out of traffic on a busy Liverpool street, throwing himself against several buses.

jesus christ, terry etim threw himself into traffic repeatedlyhttps://t.co/1ueNl4CPlc — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) February 22, 2017

“It was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” local Andrea McCullough told the Liverpool Echo. “His friends were running after him and trying to restrain him on the floor but he managed to break free and was running in and around all the cars. He wasn’t trying to harm anybody but himself. He was covered from head to toe in blood.”

Pictures from the scene of the incident show two buses with smashed windshields and blood smears. Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and restrained Etim. He was taken to a hospital where he was detained under the Mental Health Act, and is currently listed in serious condition.

(via The Liverpool Echo)