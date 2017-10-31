Tom Brady Really Thinks He Can’t Get Sunburned Because He Drinks So Much Water

#New England Patriots #Tom Brady
10.31.17 2 hours ago

Tom Brady has solved humanity’s longstanding summer scourge. If you hydrate properly and using the right supplements he happens to be selling, you will never again be harmed by the sun’s rays.

Brady really does believe that he doesn’t get sunburns because he’s really, really hydrated. It’s one of the many weird beliefs he let loose on the world in an ESPN The Magazine piece that was posted online Tuesday.

Among them? Other than that his hydration levels are championship-level, he thinks he’s remained relatively injury-free these last few years because he focuses on not getting injured when players hit him.

