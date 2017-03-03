Tony Romo Tried To Get His Sons To Play Catch And It Ended In A Meltdown

03.03.17 2 hours ago

Tony Romo has joined Instagram and is already creating video gems involving his kids. After what amounted to a year off from football as Dak Prescott took his job and ran with it, Romo has opted for adorable videos involving his sons instead of dark, brooding videos where he speaks directly into the phone about aging and how darkness will one day envelop us all.

Romo has his sons playing football, forgetting their lines, saying things like “wide receiver” in that cute way kids say stuff. It’s a strong debut, but it’s also such a good video that it’s allowing everyone else to make jokes.

Yeah, some of the jokes are at the expense of a crying child, but it’s fine.

Around The Web

TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSTONY ROMO
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP