Tony Romo has joined Instagram and is already creating video gems involving his kids. After what amounted to a year off from football as Dak Prescott took his job and ran with it, Romo has opted for adorable videos involving his sons instead of dark, brooding videos where he speaks directly into the phone about aging and how darkness will one day envelop us all.

Romo has his sons playing football, forgetting their lines, saying things like “wide receiver” in that cute way kids say stuff. It’s a strong debut, but it’s also such a good video that it’s allowing everyone else to make jokes.

Yeah, some of the jokes are at the expense of a crying child, but it’s fine.