Tyron Woodley Is The Modern Day Samurai Of The UFC

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The welterweight division is one of the deepest and most dynamic divisions in the UFC, full of martial arts masters of all different stripes. And standing at the top of that division is champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, a man who has proven the doubters wrong and taken what is his with unflappable tenacity and focused ferocity. It is those traits and more that have made him the perfect representative for the Samurai faction in the highly anticipated video game For Honor.

In the world For Honor (launching February 14th on PC, PS4 and Xbox One), the Samurai have been driven from their ancestral homes by a great cataclysm and now seek to rebuild their mighty empire for the glory of their new Emperor. They may be strangers to the lands of the Vikings and Knights but that will not stop them from conquering all before them.

Likewise, Tyron has been underestimated at every turn during his quest to become a champion, even after he took the belt off one of the most feared welterweights of all time in Ruthless Robbie Lawler. In his last six fights, fools have questioned Woodley’s ability to defeat his opponents. The odds have never been in his favor, but a Samurai looks within, not without, for the strength to vanquish their foes.