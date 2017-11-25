UCLA Proclaimed A ‘New Era’ For The Program After Hiring Chip Kelly

11.25.17 1 hour ago

Chip Kelly is back in the Pac-12. The program announced that it had tabbed Kelly as a replacement for Jim Mora on Saturday morning after rumors were swirling regarding him taking the job. It reportedly came down to the Bruins and Florida for Kelly’s services, but ultimately, he decided to stay on the west coast.

UCLA announced the move with a video that said Kelly is ushering in a “new era” in Westwood.

Additionally, the program issued a press release that included the details about Kelly’s contract. The veteran head coach will receive a deal worth $23.3 million that includes a $9 million reciprocal buyout.

