Hours before it was set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC 213 lost it’s headlining bout after women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes pulled out due to illness. It’s a story that’s all too familiar to fans of MMA, who have witnessed more than their fair share of last minute bout cancellations to this sort of thing. The usual culprit: weight cutting, which all fighters engage in to one degree or another. When it’s too high of a degree, fighters pass out in the sauna or in front of doctors. They end up in the emergency room. Their fights are called off.

That appears to be the case with Amanda Nunes, but an interesting wrinkle in the story has UFC president Dana White seemingly questioning whether Nunes is really too ill to fight. It started with this tweet from LA Times reporter Lance Pugmire: