The main story coming out of UFC: Sydney is Fabricio Werdum’s boomerang strike to the face of welterweight contender Colby Covington’s face. It’s another example of the former champ being unable to control his temper, and further proof that Colby Covington can get under anyone’s skin. It makes for “peak MMA” news. Now, after two straight weeks of truly fantastic shows, the UFC returns to Sydney where Werdum will try to cement his next title shot, while the back half of the top-15 welterweights and middleweights get figured out.

Unfortunately, unlike the last two weeks of fights, the night was dull. Can’t win ’em all, fans.

This sums it up:

This is the longest 13 fight UFC card in history. For reference: instead of watching this, you could have done anything else. — Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) November 19, 2017

Main Card

-Fabrício Werdum def. Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision

Getting a little heated.@FabricioWerdum ends round two with a strong offensive sequence. #UFCSydney pic.twitter.com/MNdR9q6eax — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2017

-Jessica Rose-Clark def. Bec Rawlings via split-decision

-Belal Muhammad def. Tim Means via split-decision