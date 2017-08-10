Adidas Is Giving The Hurricanes Special ‘Miami Nights’ And ‘State Of Miami’ Uniforms

The ACC is going to be a fascinating college football conference, with the National Champion Clemson Tigers trying to keep the likes of the SEC at bay all season. While the Miami Hurricanes may not be the focus of anyone’s season preview of the college football landscape, they might have one of the best alternate uniforms in the nation this fall.

Adidas announced on Thursday that it’s giving UM a special set of alts to rock this fall. And yes, everyone gets the opportunity to put Sebastian the Ibis on their gloves and do the fun hand picture thing we know and love. The ‘State of Miami’ look features an all-green look that will make its debut at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23 against Toledo. A second “Miami Nights” look will b e work October 12 against Georgie Tech and will put the Canes in black.

The alternate uniforms are meant to take inspiration from the Canes of the 1980s, which were a powerhouse in college football and won four national titles and just generally were amazingly fun to watch.

