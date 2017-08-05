Getty Image

Usain Bolt say he’s retiring from the sprinting world, and if you believe the fastest man alive, it’s a sad day for sports. Bolt has been the biggest name in track and field for more than a decade, lightning-fast and charismatic with his signature style and eye-popping results.

Gatorade decided to honor Bolt’s last race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London with a commercial chronicling his career, which is expected to end shortly after his final 100m race.

The ad, called “History is History” talks about how unlikely Bolt’s rise to the best in the world was. His unique size, stride and the way he ran races was so different than the traditional speedster. And his unique name, of course, always helped make him stand out as one of the most talked about Olympic athletes at each summer games.