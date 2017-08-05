Gatorade Honored Usain Bolt As The Fastest Ever For His Final 100M Race

08.05.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Usain Bolt say he’s retiring from the sprinting world, and if you believe the fastest man alive, it’s a sad day for sports. Bolt has been the biggest name in track and field for more than a decade, lightning-fast and charismatic with his signature style and eye-popping results.

Gatorade decided to honor Bolt’s last race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London with a commercial chronicling his career, which is expected to end shortly after his final 100m race.

The ad, called “History is History” talks about how unlikely Bolt’s rise to the best in the world was. His unique size, stride and the way he ran races was so different than the traditional speedster. And his unique name, of course, always helped make him stand out as one of the most talked about Olympic athletes at each summer games.

Around The Web

TAGSGATORADEUSAIN BOLT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 4 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP