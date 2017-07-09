Valentina Shevchenko was set to challenge champion Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 213 … until the morning of the event, when Nunes pulled out of the event citing illness. Since then there’s been some debate stirred up by the UFC itself as to just how ill Nunes really was, and now Shevchenko is speaking out about losing her shot at the title at the last minute.

“Today I am 100% ready for this fight,” Shevchenko wrote on Instagram. “During the last 3 months of training I did everything to be in my best shape for this fight. Nunes couldn’t cut weight correctly and was hospitalized. She wanted to cut weight and recover rapidly to have the advantage. The end result, everything went wrong. Even though she was medically cleared to fight, she backed out. This fight was originally offered to take place in April and she would not accept then.”