Valentina Shevchenko Bashes Amanda Nunes For Pulling Out Of Their UFC 213 Main Event

07.08.17

Today I am 100% ready for this fight. During the last 3 months of training I did everything to be in my best shape for this fight.  Nunes couldn't cut weight correctly and was hospitalized. She wanted to cut weight and recover rapidly to have the advantage. The end result, everything went wrong.  Even though she was medically cleared to fight, she backed out.  This fight was originally offered to take place in April and she would not accept then. I did my part and am very upset that I can't fight for the title today on this great event.  I am even more upset for all my dear fans who support me every time throughout the world and to those who traveled to see me fight here in Las Vegas live.  I feel frustrated about what happened but I won't relax, will not put down energy in my preparation, and will wait until the UFC gives us another date for the fight. #UFC213 #teamBullet

Valentina Shevchenko was set to challenge champion Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 213 … until the morning of the event, when Nunes pulled out of the event citing illness. Since then there’s been some debate stirred up by the UFC itself as to just how ill Nunes really was, and now Shevchenko is speaking out about losing her shot at the title at the last minute.

