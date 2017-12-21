It was rumored that Vince McMahon was pursuing bringing back the XFL. As it turns out, he may need to consult our ideas about what a new league should look like, as McMahon has reportedly taken a major step towards taking another stab at creating a football league.
According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, McMahon’s new entertainment company has started filing trademarks to acquire the name “XFL.” Rovell tweeted that Alpha Entertainment is pursuing five trademarks for the name of the league, which ceased operations after its inaugural season in 2001.
I still have unused stickers I got at a vending machine from a bowling alley of all the XFL team helmets.
Same, only they came out of a vending machine at the Pizza Hut my high school girlfriend worked at.
To clarify, my girlfriend when I was in high school, not a high-school-aged girl I’m illegally dating currently. That bitch is unemployable.
Good. Fuck the NFL. No two minute warnings, no commercials after punts (were there even punts?) and kickoffs, no BS fifteen minute pageantry before games. Let’s just play some football.
But will there be kneeling?
I’m actually cool with 2 minute warnings.
If “He Hate Me” ain’t comin back then I ain’t watchin.
There’s a huge possibility that “I Ain’t Watchin” will be the new “He Hate Me.” We gonna football like it’s 2001… git ’em, Vince!
You are probably right. The biggest thing that I remember are the names on the jerseys–I guess I Ain’t Watchin is just as good a name as any.
It’s all about the merch… let’s start printing the shirts!
Hopefully just for documentary residuals.
VKM lost a lot less money on the XFL then he did on his wife’s failed Senate campaigns.
Should this be considered to be warning sign of Alzheimer’s? Did he forget that he already tried this?
The Demons logo was my favorite.