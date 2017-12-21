Getty Image

It was rumored that Vince McMahon was pursuing bringing back the XFL. As it turns out, he may need to consult our ideas about what a new league should look like, as McMahon has reportedly taken a major step towards taking another stab at creating a football league.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, McMahon’s new entertainment company has started filing trademarks to acquire the name “XFL.” Rovell tweeted that Alpha Entertainment is pursuing five trademarks for the name of the league, which ceased operations after its inaugural season in 2001.