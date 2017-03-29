KTLA

War Machine AKA Jon Koppenhaver was found guilty last week of 29 counts stemming from his kidnapping and beating of ex-girlfriend Christy Mack and her friend, Corey Thomas. Now, he’s been able to release a statement on his Twitter account in an effort to apologize to Mack and explain that he’s now a new man with a saved soul set to embrace his new life in jail, where he is likely to serve a life sentence.

Would you believe me, though, if I said that I have nothing but joy inside, even now as I am sure to receive some type of life sentence? It’s true. Often times I have heard men in neighboring cells go to their cells and cry after receiving such news, but how can I? How can I cry tears of sorrow over the circumstances responsible for saving my soul?

"Oh, I knew I had it comin', I knew I couldn't be free…" -Johnny Cash Read: https://t.co/jN3rld39iI — War Machine (@warmachine170) March 28, 2017

CHRISTY: I am sorry for the man that I was, I am sorry for hurting you. One day, when enough time has passed, and when your wounds are fully healed, I hope that you will write to me, or, perhaps, even visit me, so that I can apologize completely, and so that I can tell you about all that I have found in regard to god.

The Twitlonger post goes on to thank multiple friends for being there for him as he’s spent nearly the last two years in jail, and he continues to touch on his newfound faith as he heads into sentencing, which will come down on June 4th.

(Via Bloody Elbow)