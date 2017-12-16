What Could A New XFL Possibly Look Like?

Getty Image

Is Vince McMahon rebooting the XFL? The rumors are flying after word came down that McMahon is funding a new venture, Alpha Entertainment. It’s the latest move in what has been a big month for WWE, which unveiled a new tournament exclusively for Facebook and an announcement about WWE Studios preparing to ramp up digital and television production.

Sure, it’s a little surprising that there are rumors about the return of the XFL. But despite this, it should come as no surprise that we’ve got some ideas of what a new and improved XFL should strive to do in the event it is indeed coming back.

Better Player Protection

The new XFL could make waves right off the bat by proclaiming they are trying to do the opposite of what they did in 1999. The league took pride in being more physical and violent than the NFL, which has been under a microscope for concerns over player safety like those problematic Thursday night games in recent years.

Could the new XFL have more rest between games? Could it try to place a new emphasis on player safety? As strange as it sounds, pushing one game every 10 days might be a great way to grab people who are falling out of love with the NFL with every passing injury.