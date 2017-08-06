Getty Image

Apple has been doing their best trying to plug leaks over the last few years, but the drips of information over their latest and greatest upcoming products are so prevalent, an internal presentation on the seriousness of stopping leaks was leaked. Now here we are, not with another iPhone 8 tidbit of info (although the iPhone 8 could have similar features), but an interesting look at the upcoming iPhone 7s Plus.

Apple leaker extraordinaire Sonny Dickson got his hands on images of a dummy iPhone 7s, and if this is the final design of the phone that’s expected out in the next few months, it will have a glass back (for better signal reception), eschewing the normal aluminum backing, and most interestingly, will possibly support induction charging, which will benefit from the glass back.

The wireless charging, which would likely use a proprietary charger pad, could leave the much-maligned Lightning cable obsolete before it ever became a standard. It’s likely that the port will stay with the device for the long run, but in Apple’s ever-expanding want to go wireless, would anyone be surprised if the device pivoted away from the Lightning cable in the coming years? Multiple reports have stated that the charging method may be introduced in later software updates, and won’t be ready at launch.

Much ado has been made about the possible $1000 price tag of the iPhone 8, but 9to5Mac supposes the 7s phones could wind up between $650-750, so the price the iPhone 7 is at currently.

You can expect concrete details on the iPhone 8 and the “7” phones in September when they’re officially unveiled by Apple.

Head to 9to5Mac to check out the glass-backed iPhone 7 Plus.