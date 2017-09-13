‘Black Mirror’ Is Taking Credit For One Of Apple’s Newest iPhone X Features

#Black Mirror #Apple
Managing Editor, Trending
09.13.17

Channel 4

If you were trapped under a rock today or just live your life by bouncing from moment to moment, you might’ve missed the introduction of Apple’s new pair of iPhones. Not only did the company debut the iPhone 8, the $700 affordable option for your next Apple smartphone, they also brought out the iPhone X and its $1,000 price tag. You can check out all of the similarities, differences, and new features in our roundup, but the one thing that the X is bringing that is interesting here is their Face ID technology and the introduction of the Animojis thanks to the phone’s “true depth” camera.

If talking animal avatars seems familiar, you might be a fan of Black Mirror. While the show has had a few interesting ideas that have hit close to reality, including the prime minister of England being involved with a pig, the introduction of Apple’s face recognition technology and the Animojis actually hit close enough to the Charlie Brooker created series that it just had to respond to it on Twitter:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Mirror#Apple
TAGSAPPLEblack mirroriphone 8iphone x

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 15 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP