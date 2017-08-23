USA

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Ambrose pursues a new suspect after helping Cora recover some of her missing memories.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Donna struggles to balance her personal and professional lives while Louis is pushed outside his comfort zone and Mike tries to keep his prison case alive.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The top seven advance to the semifinals and the audience is given a chance to save one of the bottom five.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition takes place.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 11 are tested on their crawfish cooking skills with the losing chefs going head-to-head in an elimination challenge that highlights a Southern specialty of Gordon Ramsay’s.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Darius and Liam team up as Grace barely avoids an assassination attempt.

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — Yvette uses Stevie to get great seats to a Beyoncé concert while Marlon comes to terms with the fact that his daughter is growing up and discovering an interest in boys. Later, Marlon and Ashley try to convince themselves they can have a no-strings-attached hook-up.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Grave uncovers a shocking secret while fighting to stay alive in a grisly battle dome face-off and Arthur does his best to resist the call of blood.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Teddy goes to extremes to protect Alejandro and Franklin tries to mend a rift in his rookie crew when business picks up.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza’s caught between two men during the annual Empirical Publishing picnic.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bryan Stevenson, Andra Day

Conan: Kathy Bates, Aquiles Chavez