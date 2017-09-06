‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Have Turned That Important Lady Olenna Scene Into A Funny Cat Meme

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 “The Queen’s Justice.

Lady Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) had one hell of a mic drop of a death scene, in which she told Jaime Lannister she’s the one who killed Joffrey, then asked him to “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” Coldblooded. Social media lit up with reactions and jokes, one of which we missed the first time around and highlighted a week later. In that tweet, Danuel Fetizanan added the “Tell Cersei” caption to a picture of a cat draped with a sheer curtain:

The joke went viral with over 300,000 likes and 135,000 retweets. The setup was so simple it became a meme, with plenty of copycats:

