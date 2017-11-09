Twitter Got Some Jokes In About The CMA Awards ‘Before He Tweets’

Getty Image

If you missed the Country Music Awards Wednesday night, you missed out on, well, not a whole lot, but there were a few moments worth joking about, and thankfully Twitter is around to be the peanut gallery every awards show needs. Most of the best parts seemed to take place outside of the show itself, with Sturgill Simpson busking outside the arena and several stars reading mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The show itself opened with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood taking a light jab at Donald Trump — and at the award show’s speech guidelines Paisley previously called “ridiculous” and “unfair” — with a “Before He Tweets” parody based on Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”