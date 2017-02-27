Getty Image

The 2017 Oscars crowned many literal winners with golden statuettes galore. Yet on the (even more) superficial side of the evening, plenty of contenders made their presence known on the red carpet. Of course, fashion is a highly subjective thing, and you and I can sit and make calls while wearing yoga pants, which is an inconsequential practice, but nonetheless, a fun one.

Several of the evening’s attendees wore blue ribbons to Stand with the ACLU. Otherwise, there was plenty of flash and cash on display. Some ladies went for the more adventurous and playful vibe while others comfortably oozed old-Hollywood glamour. Anyone who grabs attention can technically qualify as a winner in fashion, but still, it’s a worthwhile distraction to toss them into a few categories. So, let’s get down to business.

Best – Halle Berry: This Oscar winner never fails to make an impact, but this blush-and-black, one-shouldered Atelier Versace dress hugged in all the right places and funneled into shimmering goodness. Berry told Vogue that the dress inspired her to let loose on top: “With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”