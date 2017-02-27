Here Are The Biggest Fashion Hits And Misses From The 2017 Oscars

#Oscars 2017
kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.27.17

Getty Image

The 2017 Oscars crowned many literal winners with golden statuettes galore. Yet on the (even more) superficial side of the evening, plenty of contenders made their presence known on the red carpet. Of course, fashion is a highly subjective thing, and you and I can sit and make calls while wearing yoga pants, which is an inconsequential practice, but nonetheless, a fun one.

Several of the evening’s attendees wore blue ribbons to Stand with the ACLU. Otherwise, there was plenty of flash and cash on display. Some ladies went for the more adventurous and playful vibe while others comfortably oozed old-Hollywood glamour. Anyone who grabs attention can technically qualify as a winner in fashion, but still, it’s a worthwhile distraction to toss them into a few categories. So, let’s get down to business.

Best – Halle Berry: This Oscar winner never fails to make an impact, but this blush-and-black, one-shouldered Atelier Versace dress hugged in all the right places and funneled into shimmering goodness. Berry told Vogue that the dress inspired her to let loose on top: “With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

Getty Image

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSfashion roundupsOSCARSOscars 2017

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP