Blockbuster, The Ding, Chuck, Irene And Jimmy: Twitter Reacts To The Fiery ‘Better Call Saul’ Season Finale

06.19.17 54 mins ago

AMC

Warning: This post will have spoilers From the Better Call Saul season 3 finale. They’re light, but they’re there.

The slow burn that was the third season of Better Call Saul has finally come to an end. It’s been a season in which the tension and foreboding seemed to rise each episode, and now, everything has culminated in a finale that made the agonizing build-up worth it. Yes, we got a cliffhanger again (just like last season), but what else would you expect? This show is full steam ahead moving into the Breaking Bad timeline with each passing episode.

We knew that this was coming. Executive producer Peter Gould told Entertainment Weekly that “so many things that have been cooking — some of them through all three seasons of the show — finally come to a boil,” while adding that the end of this third season was “unlike anything we’ve done on Better Call Saul, and it certainly leads to a helluva lot of questions.”

Beyond the dramatic transformation of Jimmy into Saul, just about everyone enjoyed the trip down memory lane as Kim Wexler visited an old Blockbuster store. That was definitely one of the highlights of the episode (along with Jimmy finally taking a few more steps into becoming Saul).

Around The Web

TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BAD

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP