America’s Sweetheart Billy Eichner has blessed our lives with game show excellence (among other things) and now he’s helping a stranger find the ultimate grand prize: Love. Or maybe just some nice hugging and kissing? Whatever it is people want from Tinder, he’s going to make happen.

The Difficult People star is the latest famous face to pop up in Vanity Fair‘s “Tinder Hijack” shenanigans. In this new installment, Eichner helps a VF staffer find some quality matches on Tinder. “Someone nice or cute” is the ideal date according to the hijackee. Luckily for our bud Rahm, Eichner’s not here to sabotage and he makes a pretty helpful cupid even if Rahm’s not entirely impressed with the end result.

“Let me ask you, was this helpful?” asks Eichner following their Tinder adventure.

“No,” responds Rahm.

Even with that less-than-sparkling review, we’d recommend Eichner to assist (presumably for a large cash sum) your next Tinder quest. He’s not afraid to address Facetune issues, doesn’t put up with any Erik with a K nonsense and can inform your potential beau that you’re on the slow march towards death. The polite thing to do is include his name in your vows after that.

(Via Vanity Fair)