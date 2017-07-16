Sofia Coppola Interview | HitFix

Reactions Pour In Following The Death Of ‘Night Of The Living Dead’ Filmmaker George A. Romero

07.16.17

Reactions are pouring in following the loss of groundbreaking filmmaker George A. Romero at age 77. Considering his legacy as a director, storyteller and cultural commentator, it would be absurd for folks not to feel like the arts has lost someone monumental.

Romero passed away on Sunday following what was relayed to the Los Angeles Times as a “brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer.” The director racked up a legion devoted fans thanks to a daring filmography thank includes the sparkling crown jewel that is 1968’s Night of the Living Dead and the bold and bloody sequels that came afterward. (That’s not counting other Romero works like Martin, The Crazies and Creepshow.) Fans, peers and many combinations of the two wasted no time sharing their heartfelt appreciation for the late filmmaker.

“Just heard the news about George Romero,” tweeted Hostel director Eli Roth on Romero’s passing. “Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema. Condolences to his family.”

Roth was far from alone in sharing his thoughts.

