A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Joe Biden attended a health care event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act; the fate of which now hangs in the balance thanks to the Trump administration. And while the thought of millions and millions of people losing access to healthcare is almost too much to bear, in less depressing news, the former Vice President got to meet a dog named “Joe Biden” during the event — making us all yearn for the freewheeling days prior to January 21, 2017.

Seen below giving Human Biden smoochies, Dog Biden’s owner Sydney told Buzzfeed that she decided to name the four-month-old Golden Retriever after the ice cream-loving veep because he’s probably her “favorite politician and favorite elected official,” elaborating that she has a great deal of respect for Biden even though she doesn’t “necessarily align with him politically.”