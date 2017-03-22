The Very Best Of Joe Biden

Joe Biden Met A Dog Named Joe Biden And For A Moment, All Was Right In The World Again

#Dogs
Web Culture Editor
03.22.17

A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on

Joe Biden attended a health care event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act; the fate of which now hangs in the balance thanks to the Trump administration. And while the thought of millions and millions of people losing access to healthcare is almost too much to bear, in less depressing news, the former Vice President got to meet a dog named “Joe Biden” during the event — making us all yearn for the freewheeling days prior to January 21, 2017.

Seen below giving Human Biden smoochies, Dog Biden’s owner Sydney told Buzzfeed that she decided to name the four-month-old Golden Retriever after the ice cream-loving veep because he’s probably her “favorite politician and favorite elected official,” elaborating that she has a great deal of respect for Biden even though she doesn’t “necessarily align with him politically.”

@vp44

A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs
TAGSDogsgolden retrieversjoe biden
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP