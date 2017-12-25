Kumail Nanjiani Sends Folks Looking To Watch ‘The Big Sick’ On A Scavenger Hunt Over At Pornhub

#Pornhub #Chrissy Teigen
Managing Editor, Trending
12.25.17

Lionsgate / Amazon

Of all things you might expect a celebrity to suggest you do with your family on Christmas Eve, the last thing is likely “surf around Pornhub looking for my movie.” That’s essentially what Kumail Nanjiani did while telling people to check out The Big Sick, at first telling folks to check out the legal ways of seeing the successful indie flick and then pointing out that it is streaming in some more unsavory parts of the internet if they were short on cash or an Amazon Prime account:

While folks at Mashable and The Daily Dot tried to hunt down The Big Sick on Pornhub, it did not work out how they would’ve liked. Apparently directly searching for “The Big Sick” on a free porn website will bring you some results you didn’t want but should’ve at least expected.

But Nanjiani does stand by his claim that it is on there and he has the support of Chrissy Teigen claiming she saw it there too:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pornhub#Chrissy Teigen
TAGSChrissy TeigenHamiltonKumail NanjianiPORNHUBThe Big Sick

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 4 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 5 days ago 48 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP