Of all things you might expect a celebrity to suggest you do with your family on Christmas Eve, the last thing is likely “surf around Pornhub looking for my movie.” That’s essentially what Kumail Nanjiani did while telling people to check out The Big Sick, at first telling folks to check out the legal ways of seeing the successful indie flick and then pointing out that it is streaming in some more unsavory parts of the internet if they were short on cash or an Amazon Prime account:
While folks at Mashable and The Daily Dot tried to hunt down The Big Sick on Pornhub, it did not work out how they would’ve liked. Apparently directly searching for “The Big Sick” on a free porn website will bring you some results you didn’t want but should’ve at least expected.
But Nanjiani does stand by his claim that it is on there and he has the support of Chrissy Teigen claiming she saw it there too:
