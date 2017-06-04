London Bridge beers like £6 a pint can't just leave it behind #LondonBridge #Londonattack pic.twitter.com/cdkJVurnWZ — Clarkz (@19clarky89) June 4, 2017

If we can take anything from the terror attacks in London and Manchester, it’s the fact that British folks aren’t going to let terror stop them from living life. There might be an increased risk, larger police presence, and multiple cameras watching every move on the street corners, but a little bit of violence isn’t going to force people to stay inside their homes with fear.

Folks in Manchester used the music of Oasis to signal their defiance in the face of terror, but the people of London didn’t have to look too far to find their hero. While folks were fleeing the danger of Borough Market, cameras caught the man above walking with the crowd with his beer in hand. While some seemed to be angry that the image was posted on social media and became a sort of running joke, others were quick to point out why it was so important to keep some humor in the face of a terrible situation:

People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX — Howard Mannella (@hmannella) June 3, 2017

People are hating on this bloke but after the scare he's had he'll bloody need that beer! — Jennifer Kirby (@Jenni__Mari) June 3, 2017

The people hating on this guy are blatantly NOT British. We find this a) funny and b) admirable. — Sgt.Big_Bubbles! (@Big_Bubbaloola) June 4, 2017

Thank you. We've always used dark humour to get through crisises. Its a particular Brit quirk. — Sgt.Big_Bubbles! (@Big_Bubbaloola) June 4, 2017