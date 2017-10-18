No, Melania Trump Isn’t Using A Body Double, But The Internet Is Still Having Fun Speculating

News & Culture Writer
10.18.17

First Lady Melania Trump can be accused of a lot of things. Having a rather hypocritical stance on bullying, considering who she’s married to, for example. Or not always wearing appropriate footwear when the situation deems it … Or not wanting to hold her husband’s hand in public. (Okay, maybe she can be forgiven for that last one.) What Melania Trump can’t be accused of is using a body double to get out of her duties as first lady — but that’s exactly what people are starting to think, thanks to videos and gifs such as the one found in the above tweet, which seem to suggest otherwise.

Does Mrs. Trump look like she has a “Humpty Dance” nose in that snippet? Oh, absolutely. But upon further inspection, after a visit to the Getty archives, unfortunately it doesn’t seem to be the case. The footage was taken last Friday, October 13, as Donald and Melania Trump spoke to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, while preparing to disembark on Marine One to visit the U.S. Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Maryland.

Below are two photos taken of Melania that day, one wearing sunglasses and one without, and it’s clear that she’s one and the same.

Around The Web

TAGSConspiracy TheoriesMELANIA TRUMP

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 7 hours ago
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP