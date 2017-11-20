Obama Wished Joe Biden A Happy Birthday With His Own Internet Meme

The friendship between former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden is well chronicled and a frequent subject of memes in which the two are portrayed as supportive and loyal best friends. However, the real magic happens when either man has a birthday. Previously, we’ve seen Biden gift Obama with a summer-camp-ready friendship bracelet, but the former president upped the ante this year by creating his very own Biden meme to wish his bud a happy 75th birthday.

In a message reminiscent of a viral tweet from 2014 about President Obama’s musical preferences as well as the memes that popped up following the 2016 election that show Obama as cool and collected while Biden is exuberant, Obama made a fun post that showed him speaking during the 2014 State of the Union address as Biden smiles and points to someone in the crowd.

“Happy birthday to Joe Biden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have,” Obama wrote.

While the characterization isn’t as funny as others, the meme created by the former president rings truer to their relationship. In January, the two shared one of their most emotional moments together when President Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“I still keep in close touch with him, and my granddaughters and his daughters are each other’s best friends. They vacation together,” Biden told NBC’s Today last week. “You know, it’s family.”

(Via Barack Obama on Twitter & Today)

