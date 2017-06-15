Getty Image

Patton Oswalt attended the Los Angeles premiere of Baby Driver on Wednesday night with actress Meredith Salenger, leading many to believe that the two are now a couple. Salenger has appeared in a wide variety of film and television projects over the years, but is perhaps best known — especially to the Generation X crowd — for her starring role in the 1985 film The Journey of Natty Gann, the story of a young girl who goes on a cross-country journey journey with a wolf for a traveling companion to track down her father, played by Ray Wise. (The film also stars an adorable teenage John Cusack.)

Since the sudden death of his wife Michelle McNamara in April of 2016, Oswalt has been open about his grieving process, and how he and his young daughter Alice are dealing with their loss — recently penning a moving tribute to his late wife on the anniversary of her passing. So it makes sense that the comedian would be open about this aspect of his life as well.

Late Wednesday night Oswalt broke his self-imposed social media hiatus to retweet two photos of the couple, from both Salenger’s account and Sony pictures: