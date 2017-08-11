Ebay / Adult Swim

As further evidence that you can never underestimate the tenacity and dedication of Rick and Morty fans, a 64 oz. bottle of McDonald’s “Mulan” Szechuan dipping sauce — which is being revived as a promotion for the third season of the Adult Swim animated series — just sold on eBay for 15 frigging thousand dollars, after being listed last week for the comparatively modest price of $99. (Which actually sounds less crazy when you consider that another fan recently plunked down nearly as much for two “vintage” packets of the stuff.)

Just think about what you could buy with that kind of money, though. A used car in pretty decent shape. A down payment on a house. Invest in the stock market. But no, hold that thought — because smart guy here just bought a bunch of fancy high fructose corn syrup, basically. Which he’s (assuming this is a dude) probably not even going to eat, but put in a glass case or something — and it’s literally coming back to McDonald’s restaurants anyway.