Actress and fearsome Celebrity Password player Blake Lively celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday. Like a caring husband should, Ryan Reynolds was sure to remember the date and make Blake feel special.

The Two Guys, A Girl And A Pizza Place star marked the occasion on both Twitter and Facebook. He also did so with some Deadpool level cheek because that’s the Ryan Reynolds we know and love. He’s a stinker, that Ryan. Behold!

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” declares the Canadian actor while showing off a crop-out of the woman of the hour.

Loving snark from Ryan is a Blake Lively birthday tradition. Last year, Reynolds made sure to give a glowing birthday message on August 25th to another incredibly important part of his life.

“Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever,” tweeted Reynolds. “I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife.”

