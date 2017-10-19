Ted Cruz to Bernie Sanders: "As some might say, 'curb your enthusiasm'" #CNNDebateNight https://t.co/eyLYEUmzKm — CNN (@CNN) October 19, 2017

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) threw down in a CNN town hall debate on Wednesday night to discuss the upcoming tax reform bill that’s about to pass through the senate. Fresh off his playful “Zodiac killer” banter with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) the other day, at one point Cruz interjected his colleague to make a fire joke about Bernie’s penchant from getting, shall we say, passionate about his side of the argument. The moment came when the two were debating healthcare and the amount of time it takes to get a hip replacement in Denmark, of all things.

As Cruz accused Sanders of not letting him speak, he shot back, “I’m not interrupting you! Come on, come on … it’s the Italian in me.” Cruz then quipped, “As some might say, curb your enthusiasm.” He paused and winked at the audience, as the crowd laughed at his joke, then said, “By the way, the impression Larry David does of you in spectacular, and uncanny.” Sanders then accurately noted, “And someday, you may also have somebody impersonating you.”

“All I need is a bunch of left-wing comedy writers to want to glamorize it,” Cruz remarked. Your move, Saturday Night Live. Certainly the man has not left us wanting for material.

(Via Mediaite)