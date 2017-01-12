Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Did A 1950s Western TV Series Somehow Predict Donald Trump And His Border Wall?

Author Profile Picture
Web Culture Editor
01.12.17

Getty Image

Hindsight is 20/20, and looking into the rear-view mirror, we probably should have known Donald Trump would be elected president — and not just because Michael Moore said so. For one thing, The Simpsons predicted it, and we know how often the long-running animated series is right on the nose with its predictions. Not to mention that Trump was the inspiration for Biff Tannen in Back to the Future Part II, and while he may not technically be president in the film he is an ominous, looming presence in a dystopian society.

But apparently, Trump predictions go back even further than that! Way further. An episode of an old western television series called Trackdown that aired on CBS in 1958 has surfaced in a recently updated Snopes article, which featured a “snake oil salesman” character named Trump — Walter Trump, not Donald — who wanted to build a wall around the town to save it from the end of the world.

Presented without commentary, here is the episode description via Classic TV Archive:

Walter Trump, a confidence man, puts on a long robe and holds a tent meeting in the town of Talpa. He tells the townspeople that a cosmic explosion will rain fire on the town and that he is the only one that can save them from death. Ranger Hoby Gilman attempts to prove Trump is a fraud.

TAGSdonald trumpPredictions of the future
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 9 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 10 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP