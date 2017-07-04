It doesn’t take much to send the internet into a meme-creating frenzy. Toss President Trump in the mix and most people can’t help making comments and taking part in one direction or the other to either support or denounce the president. That’s where Twitter user @Makenna_MG’s decision to kneel down and clean off Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame enters into internet history — or infamy depending on how you look at it.

Now her decision on its own is admirable and definitely the least annoying thing you could run into on Hollywood Boulevard. If you’re not hassled by someone in a tattered Spider-Man costume, you clearly didn’t leave your car. Also it seems that it’s about time that somebody stuck up for Trump’s defenseless star from the looks at the photo from before it was cleaned. When someone isn’t completely removing the star from the ground to destroy it, they’re marking it up and covering it in junk as some sort of protest against the president.

Anyway, Makenna’s act made its way to social media and not long after people took notice, several decided to hit the sidewalk themselves in order to recreate her act for someone they would call “MY president.” From there, a slight meme was born and folks made the most of it:

Stopped to clean Godzilla's Hollywood star. Nothing but RESPECT for MY president! pic.twitter.com/T5RF3nvwCW — Beel (@tomservo10) July 3, 2017

Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul — jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017

stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw — biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017

Stopped to clean his star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright pic.twitter.com/WkglogscVT — md. (@davis_morgan14) July 3, 2017

stopped by to clean his star. nothing but respect for MY president @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/JVg31awF5R — mumina (@themuminati) July 3, 2017

Just cleaned @NicolasCagest Hollywood star because that's who MY PRESIDENT and MY LEADER is #LongLiveNicolasCage #StealTheDeclaration pic.twitter.com/fJr0ADtbgE — andrew wojo (@a_wojo96) July 2, 2017

Stopped to clean his sign. Nothing but respect for my president. pic.twitter.com/RZGviSthhm — Jon Wienke (@Jon_Wienke) July 2, 2017