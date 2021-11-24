I’m not saying I can read auras or anything, but when I saw Davie’s new short film — which acts, in part, as a music video for multiple tracks from his new EP, All In the Family — I got this sense of warmth. Like sugar cookies out of the oven. Slapping down Uno cards on mom’s dining room table. Arguing over who’s on dish duty.

Perhaps what it conjured could best be dubbed “nostalgia.” But, with the holidays here, there was another layer. The images and music left me with excitement to see with my own family. It inspired me to seek out the sort of connection and comfort that the video portrays so lovingly.

All of this is by design. Davie — who’s made a name for himself as a soul artist whose voice can transmit meaning and feeling in equal measure — set out to write songs and make a short film that captured some of the love he feels for his own family (both birth and chosen). Even the setting was driven by these feelings.

“First of all, I just wanted to tell my story of my grandmother’s home,” he says. “It’s always been a vital part of activities with friends and my family, so I wanted to feel like the star of the film was this house. I wanted to show a safe place to have fun.”

But the familiar location, faces (the video stars the artist’s real friends and relatives), and imagery don’t shrink the scope of the project. In fact, that focus allows Davie to speak to massive issues facing the country this year (and every year since its inception).

“Last year we saw Black tragedy,” he says. “Black injustice. With this project, I felt that it was my job to push forward Black joy and to lift people’s spirits with light imagery.”

He goes further, explaining that it wasn’t just the joy he wanted to portray but also the normalcy of that joy.

“When it comes to Black folks in media, we often see an imbalance with Black superheroes like LeBron or horrific tragedy,” he says. “It’s often just those two. I just wanted to show a Black family and friends just being — smiling, playing, dancing, cooking, writing songs. I wanted to create an art piece that showed joy but without the choreography or grandiose budgets.”