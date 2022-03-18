March is a month packed with pop culture happenings so you know we had to break down the biggest events, shows, and holidays dominating the timeline right now.

In the latest episode of Culture Quick Bites, hosts Drew Dorsey and Tom Plumley hype up the Grammys, the video game adaptations, and the return of live concerts in 2022. After postponing their ceremony, the Recording Academy is prepping for music’s biggest night and we can’t help but wonder, “What is everyone going to wear?” (No, seriously, we’ve been working from home in our pajamas for so long, we forgot what red carpet fashion actually looks like.) Music is also on our minds thanks to some of our favorite artists announcing plans to hit the road and reconnect with their fans. Come for the merch and custom face masks, stick around to hear everyone from Billie Eilish to Haim and Dua Lipa rocking out on stage.

Our Culture Quick Bites crew is also celebrating Women’s History Month this episode — although, do we really need to limit praising powerful women to just one month a year? — and breaking down all of the big video game series making their way to the big (and small) screen this year.

To catch up on all of that and more, check out the latest episode above.