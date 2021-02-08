‘Culture Quick Bites’ Recaps The Wildest Moments Of 2021 (So Far)

Just a month and some change into 2021 and already, things in the world of pop culture have gotten pretty wild. That’s why it’s such a good thing that our resident pop culture gurus AJ Lodge and Naz Perez are here to navigate this terrain. (Hey, those Lady Gaga Hunger Games brooches are sharp!)

The hosts broke down the biggest news in the world of entertainment for a brand new edition of Culture Quick Bites where they marveled over Bernie Sanders’ mittens meme-age, tried to figure out TikTok’s Sea Shanty craze, and cried over their Dunkin Donuts iced coffees at the news of Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ break-up …

Okay fine, only AJ took the Ben-Ana split hard.

The duo hyped up Disney+’s WandaVision and its many confusing Easter eggs, debated who could possibly fill Alex Trebek’s shoes on Jeopardy, and made it painfully clear that the whole show was filmed before the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — though we’re sure the Weeknd’s halftime show will be fire either way. Oh, and if you were thinking about applying to be Cardi B’s chauffeur after she showed love to Olivia Rodrigo’s break-up track, “Driver’s License,” just know you’ll have some stiff competition from one of them.

Watch all of the biggest pop culture moments in the video above.