The Current Status Of Each State With Regard To When Quarantine Will End

By all indications, we’re currently experiencing a flattening of the curve in terms of new coronavirus cases per day. Even hard-hit states like New York and New Jersey are experiencing a decline in new cases as strict social distancing measures continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We should all feel cautiously optimistic about that fact, but don’t forget that we’re experiencing this slight flattening because of the strict statewide social distancing measures. So don’t expect life to go “back to normal” anytime soon, we’re not out of the woods yet, and it’s likely that reopening the country will be a rolling effort that looks different depending on where you live.

At the present, millions of Americans nationwide are still under some form of shelter order which is keeping nonessential businesses closed, with most states ordering residents to stay at home except to get exercise or seek essential services. Despite President Trump’s assertion that he has “total authority” on this matter, we’re likely to be living under these social distancing measures to some degree or another until our respective governors give the “okay” for states to reopen.

We’ve collected each state’s current order as of April 16th, 2020. Some states have an end date on the books and others are working in unison to reopen segments of the country jointly — so take these dates with a grain of salt. They’re likely to change as each state assesses their respective COVID-19 situations.

Alabama

Until at least April 30th, all Alabama residents have been ordered to stay home unless they’re engaging in essential actives.

Alaska

Nonessential businesses in the state of Alaska are closed for the foreseeable future and residents statewide are being told to remain in their places of residence. Governor Mike Dunleavy had planned on opening the state as early as April 8th, but Alaska currently remains in lockdown.

Arizona

Arizona’s current stay-at-home order will be in effect until April 30th, at which time the state will reassess its response.

California

California’s stay-at-home order currently has no set end date. Earlier this week Governor Gavin Newsom revealed that moves to reopen the state would be coordinated along with Oregon and Washington and is dependent on six factors. The factors include widespread quick testing and tracing efforts, social distancing infrastructure for schools and restaurants, and increased hospital supplies and staff capable of meeting sudden surge capacity.

Colorado

Colorado’s current stay-at-home order has been extended until April 26th.

Connecticut

All non-essential businesses in the state of Connecticut will be closed until May 20th. Individuals are being ordered to “Stay Safe, Stay Home” by Governor Ned Lamont. Efforts to reopen will be coordinated with New York.

Delaware

Delaware’s stay-at-home order has been extended until May 15th or until the threat to public health has been eliminated.

Florida

Florida’s “Safer At Home” order began on April 1st and will see non-essential businesses throughout the state closed until April 30th at the earliest.

Georgia

Georgians are under a shelter-in-place order until April 30th. K-12 public schools in the state will remain closed throughout the rest of the school year.

In keeping w/ our promise to let data & experts guide our decisions, I announced another strategic step forward. Tomorrow, I will sign a statewide shelter in place order. We will issue guidance soon so Georgians can prepare for the next phase in the fight against COVID-19. #gapol — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 1, 2020

Hawaii

Hawaii’s stay-at-home order will last until April 30th. Anyone entering Hawaii has been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Idaho

Idaho residents are being ordered to stay home except to seek essential services until April 30th.

Illinois

Illinois is under a stay-at-home order until April 30th and all non-essential businesses are closed until further notice.

Indiana

Indiana residents are under a stay-at-home order that is scheduled to end on April 20th, though the order will likely be extended.

Iowa

Non-essential businesses in the state of Iowa are to be closed until April 30th. Residents aren’t currently under a stay-at-home order.

Kansas

Kansas is under a statewide stay-at-home order until April 19th. Governor Laura Kelly is currently considering an extension of the order.

Kentucky

Kentucky’s current stay-at-home order is scheduled to end on May 1st.

Louisiana

Louisiana residents are under a stay-at-home order until April 30th at the earliest.

Maine

Maine residents are under a “Stay Healthy at Home” order issued by Governor Janet Mills until April 30th at the earliest.

Maryland

Maryland residents statewide are currently under an indefinite stay-at-home order.

Massachusetts

Non-essential businesses across the state are closed until May 4th. Massachusettes residents are being advised to stay home.

Michigan

Michigan residents are being ordered to stay home except to seek essential services until April 30th. The state’s reopening will be dependent on the following four factors: a sustained reduction in cases, expanding testing and tracing capabilities, new guidelines for continued social distancing, and a healthcare capacity to meet a surge in demand.

Minnesota

Minnesota residents are being ordered to stay home until May 3rd at the earliest.

Mississippi

Mississippi has been under a stay-at-home order since April 5th that is set to expire on April 20th.

Missouri

Missourians have been ordered to stay home until April 24th.

To stay ahead of the battle, as the Governor of the State of Missouri, I am ordering a statewide “Stay Home-Missouri” Order for ALL Missourians beginning at 12:01 a.m., Monday April 6 until 11:59 p.m., Friday April 24. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 3, 2020

Montana

Montana’s stay-at-home order has been extended until April 24th.

Nebraska

Nebraska residents aren’t currently under a stay-at-home order. Hair salons, tattoo parlors, and strip clubs have been ordered closed until May 31st, but social distancing guidelines have been issued for work, school, and shopping frequency.

Nevada

Nevada’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 30th.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire residents are under a stay-at-home order until May 4th.

THREAD: Today, I announced that the State of New Hampshire will be issuing a Stay-at-Home order and directing all non-essential businesses that have not already voluntarily closed to end in-person and public-interacting operations by 11:59 PM tomorrow, March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/wLO7KZB2hj — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 26, 2020

New Jersey

New Jersey is under a statewide stay-at-home order indefinitely. New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, and Pennsylvania will coordinate reopening efforts jointly.

New Mexico

Residents are being advised to stay home until April 30th at the earliest. All non-essential businesses statewide are closed.

New York

New York’s social distancing orders will remain in effect until May 15th at the earliest. Reopening efforts will be jointly coordinated with New Jersey, Connecticut, and other eastern states.

North Carolina

North Carolina is under a statewide stay-at-home order until April 29th.

We continue to mourn the passing of more North Carolinians due to this virus. We have confirmed 763 cases in 60 counties throughout our state. As expected, our numbers continue to increase rapidly. This is a highly contagious virus that can be deadly for some. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 27, 2020

North Dakota

Non-essential businesses like schools, restaurants, gyms, and theaters are closed until further notice. Residents are not under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order.

Ohio

Ohio is under a stay-at-home order, set to expire on May 1st.

Oklahoma

Vulnerable residents of Oklahoma — those over 65 or with underlying health issues — are being advised to stay at home until April 30th.

Oregon

Oregon will coordinate efforts with Washington and California on when to reopen the state. Until then, residents are under a stay-at-home order.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania residents are being ordered to stay home except to seek essential services until April 30th at the earliest.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order has been extended until May 8th.

South Carolina

South Carolina residents are being ordered to limit their movements outside of their homes to only seek essential services until further notice.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s stay-at-home order has been extended until April 30th.

Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all Texans to limit social gatherings to those in the same household and to stay home unless seeking essential services until April 30th.

Utah

Utah residents are being advised to stay home until May 1st but are not being ordered to do so.

Vermont

Vermont residents are being directed to stay home until May 15th.

Virginia

Virginia’s stay-at-home order will be in effect until June 10th. All essential businesses will remain closed until then.

Washington

Washington residents are being ordered to stay home and will coordinate efforts to reopen with California and Oregon. Nonessential businesses will remain closed until mid-May at the earliest.

West Virginia

Residents are being directed to stay indoors until further notice. All nonessential businesses throughout the state are closed.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents are being ordered to stay home until April 24th. All essential businesses will remain closed until April 24th.

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

Wyoming

Bars, restaurants, and personal-service businesses are closed and residents are being directed to congregate in groups smaller than 10 people. Individuals entering the state for non-work-related reasons must quarantine for 14 days. Wyoming is not under a stay-at-home order.