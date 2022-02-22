It’s a new year which means Wom/n Worldwide is back and ready to break down all of the bada** women ready to take over in 2022.

Host Drew Dorsey is psyched about all of the incredible female-fronted shows gracing our televisions at the moment so you know she’s shouting out Yellowjackets — the ’90s-themed thriller everyone’s been talking about on social media. And, with a flock of female directors helming exciting projects — lookout for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels coming soon — fans can look to the big screen for even more representation. Creative femme visionaries putting their stamp on original and franchise storytelling? We love to see it.

We also love to see the return of fashion week in cities like New York, London, Paris, and Milan. The catwalk is filling up with boundary-pushing designers like Iris Van Herpen, whose futuristic haute couture is mind-bending, in the best way possible. More accessible streetwear brands like Adidas are also championing women with new lines designed for female athletes and new collections with Beyonce on the way. Women are dominating the charts too, leading live music’s comeback this year, and they’re also championing some cool new tech aimed at making life better for those who need it most.

All in all, women are doing their thing.

Check out the video above to stay plugged in to all of the cool things coming from women in 2022.