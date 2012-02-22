3 Potential Hit Or Miss Prospects In The 2012 NBA Draft

The college basketball scene has seen this story too many times. Scratch that, the basketball world has seen this story too many times. The mystery surrounding Baylor, Connecticut and Illinois makes us wonder one thing: What is going on? These three teams all have one thing in common – one very talented big man. Perry Jones (Baylor), Andre Drummond (UConn) and Meyers Leonard (Illinois) all seem incapable of consistently leading their team to success.

Baylor has dropped three of their last five games despite having one of the most athletic rosters in America. In those last three losses, Jones has had five or less points.

Andre Drummond is also failing to succeed. When you watch Drummond, sometimes you wonder whether he really wants to be out on the court. His UConn squad (it’s not even really his team, it is the team he plays for) is struggling to stay afloat and required heroics from Shabazz Napier to beat Villanova in overtime last game. They appear to be on the outside looking in for March Madness.

Meyers Leonard and Illinois have dropped six games in a row and are lucky to even be on the bubble watch. Leonard has not been terrible as of late, but he’s been far from consistent. His stat lines look like a Six Flags attraction ride.

All three have struggled this season yet all three have so much potential to be great players. They all pass the look test and when you see them move out on the court, you can see why scouts fall in love with them.

The scenario for all three of these big men brings up a bigger picture question. Why aren’t they capable of pushing their teams up to their potential?

Perhaps these three players simply aren’t as good as fans initially thought. Each has received a good deal of hype, whether it was from their high school days or by NBA Draft ranking sites. However, watching them brings up question marks.

