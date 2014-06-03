5 Prospects Sacramento Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the stretch run now, we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at the teams individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with the current and future plans.

Pop Quiz: When was the last time the Sacramento Kings were a playoff team? The answer is nine seasons ago as a 44-win team that was bounced in the first round costing them Rick Adelman and nearly a decade of mediocrity. They get another chance at changing their fortunes with the seventh top-10 pick in the past six years.

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

***

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

Next year Rudy Gay will cash that 19.3 million dollar check, which is going to happen. Surrounding him will be the future of the team in DeMarcus Cousins, Ben McLemore, Isaiah Thomas, and Derrick Williams. They have stop-gap veterans like Travis Outlaw, Jason Thompson, Jason Terry, and Reggie Evans as well as an emerging Ray McCallum to round out the roster. There is a lot of potential with that group, but in recent years the team has lacked direction and focus on the court. Head Coach Mike Malone will be in his second year with the team giving him more experience with this group as a whole to put the talented individual pieces in a position to succeed.

TWO: Biggest Strengths

Last year the Kings were 4th in offensive rebounding percentage and 3rd in defensive rebounding percentage, both playing off of each other showing that they are very good at cleaning up the offensive glass. This is a good overall rebounding team with Cousins, Thompson, Evans, and gritty guards like Thomas on the roster. They play tough in the paint on the glass and get to the free-throw line effectively, partially because of the rebounding. This roster is filled with pieces, but they have yet to find the glue or structure to become a team.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

When you are last in the league in team assists there is an obvious void in play-making as a team. Outside of Isaiah Thomas, and for the second half Ray McCallum, the team is filled more with isolation scorers. On the perimeter the Kings also struggled with defending the three-point line giving up the 25th most points via shot beyond the arc. There is a void of two-way players on the perimeter on the Kings roster which leads to a one-dimensional shift depending on who is on the court. Also, despite the fact the stats do not show this, but a lack of team-oriented players creates the inconsistency the Kings face. The team defense and offensive flow suffer because of this.

FOUR: Odds In The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

The Kings had a 23.2 percent chance of winning a step back to the No. 8 pick and the odds played that way moving them back from 7th Overall to 8th Overall in this draft. In two of the last three drafts the Kings were in a similar position selecting 7th Overall taking Bismack Biyombo (2011) and Ben McLemore (2013) respectively. They should be fairly comfortable in this spot selecting in the middle of the lottery.

Keep reading for the five best fits among potential draftees…