First Look: Nike LeBron X Low

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
09.24.12 6 years ago

It’s safe to assume that just as LeBron James and his signature sneaker line dominated the last few years in the shoe game, this upcoming year is going to be run by the Nike LeBron X. This past weekend, it finally hit stores. But until now, we had yet to get a look at the low top version.

As our friends at KixAndTheCity have written, the low top version will feature Max Air instead of Zoom Air, and will apparently also feature more eye-turning and visible Flywire on the upper.

via @KarateKickz23 and KixAndTheCity

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron X LowStyle - Kicks and Gear

